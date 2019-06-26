Preventing Tree Pests and Diseases This Summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Summer is tree pest season, but there is still a chance to prevent tree disease by getting to the root of the problem.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosted a pest clinic Tuesday, with residents bringing in diseased branches to be diagnosed by forestry experts.

The MDC says these tree conditions are normal around this time of year, but residents still have time to get ahead of the problem and keep landscapes healthy by spraying for bugs– which are still set to make their way into the area after a wet spring.

“Elements such as the cool, wet weather in the spring, or the lack of that, or if we had an extremely high temperatures and had moisture– those things combined set up the perfect scenario for something to hatch or bloom right at the time that trees may be doing the same,” said MDC Community Forester Cindy Garner.

Common pests in Southwest Missouri include gall, moths, wasps and beetles, all of which can cause disease and even kill trees.

While insects might not be a cause for concern for everyone, the severity of the problem may vary yard-by-yard.

“If you have one tree in your yard, and you have one of these conditions or something going on with it, it does become very concerning and you want to try to fix it if you can,” said Garner. “Just be aware of weather conditions, know your tree species and things that might affect them.”

To protect trees from the expected bug boom, the MDC suggests spraying them at the time of blooming.

