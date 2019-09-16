Preventing the spread of Hepatitis A in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants people to know there is a Hepatitis A outbreak in the Ozarks and how to be prepared.

There have been 25 cases of Hepatitis A in Greene County since April 2019.

Health officials are reporting deaths in other parts of Missouri

The highly contagious liver infection can range from a mild illness to something more severe and long-lasting.

The health department is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The virus is easily transmitted from person to person so washing hands frequently is a way to protect yourself.

Groups that are at high risk include people who use recreational drugs and people who live in close quarters with others.

It’s usually transmitted through eating contaminated food, water, or contact through an infected person.

The best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated which is a two-dose vaccine and provides life-long protection.

Any unvaccinated person is at risk of getting Hepatitis A and the virus can cause serious illnesses.

“It can be a severe virus. Over half of all the cases in Missouri have been hospitalized, and we have had two deaths state-wide.” Said Stephanie Woehl, communicable disease prevention coordinator at Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

