Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke speaks to University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — As the 2020 presidential race heats up, Democratic candidates came to Arkansas this weekend hoping to win the deeply red state.

Beto O’Rourke met with students at the University of Arkansas this morning.

“Understanding that our differences are not dangerous, they don’t disqualify us, they are foundational to our success as a community, as a country,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke’s speech focused heavily on race, civil rights and gun deaths in America.

Another presidential hopeful, Senator Amy Klobuchar was also in Arkansas earlier this week.

