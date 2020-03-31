President Trump may make social distancing guidelines more stringent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force gave an update on the pandemic.

President Trump says he may have to make social distancing guidelines more stringent.

The statement comes after he said the current guidelines will remain in place until April 30.

“The guidelines will be very much as they are,” President Trump said. “Maybe even toughened up a little bit, but, they’re having a big impact. They’re having a tremendous impact, and we’re starting to see it, and that’s the key. We’re starting to see the impact that they’re having.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he expects the coronavirus to cause another outbreak in the fall, but, says the situation will be very different.

Adding, the medical community will have resources available which it hasn’t had during the current outbreak.