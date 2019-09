President Trump endorses Governor Mike Parson on Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Sept. 10 after 8 p.m. President Trump endorsed Governor Mike Parson in his running for re-election of Missouri Governor.

I am pleased to endorse Governor Mike Parson of Missouri. He is very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing – he gets it! Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Gov. Parson announced his run for Missouri Governor Sunday, Sept. 8 in his hometown of Bolivar.