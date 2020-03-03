President Trump donates fourth-quarter salary to combatting coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump donated his salary from the final quarter of 2019 to help combat COVID-19, the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted an image of the $100,000 check the president made out to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

“President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat #coronavirus,” Grisham said in the tweet.

