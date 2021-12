President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he announces from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions in an order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to White House officials, President Joe Biden will visit the Kansas City area next week.

With the visit, President Biden will continue to promote his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he signed in November.

The White House officials said Biden will visit on Wednesday, but it’s unclear on a location or time.

The President last visited Kansas City was in 2020 during his campaign.