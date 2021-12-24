President Biden declares major disaster in Arkansas due to the tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Arkansas, allowing residents in five northeastern counties to apply for FEMA.
The declaration opens grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and other assistance to people affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that left dozens dead across multiple states on Dec. 10 and 11.
The designated counties are:
- Craighead
- Jackson
- Mississippi
- Poinsett
- Woodruff
If eligible you can click here to apply.
The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes, with 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.