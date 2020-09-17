Pres. Trump, Joe Biden address coronavirus and plans for vaccine rollout

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the issue of coronavirus Wednesday. Both offered different solutions on how to manage the pandemic and the timeline for a vaccine.

The President announced that vaccine distribution might become available in three to four weeks.

“We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it is announced we’ll be able to start. That’ll be from mid-October on,” Trump said at a news briefing Wednesday.

Trump’s statement was more optimistic than forecasters by other administration officials who predicted next spring or summer at the earliest for a vaccine.

White House Science Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas countered Trump’s prediction saying the public can expect a vaccine “no later than January.”

The President called for Joe Biden to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because it hurts the strides his administration is making on the matter.

Joe Biden criticized Trump’s response to the pandemic and his vaccine efforts. He called the administration’s response incompetent and dishonest.

“I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump and at this point the American people can’t either,” said Biden.

At the briefing, Trump addressed the return of Big Ten football, responded to mask recommendations made by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and answered a reporter question about the status of round two of coronavirus stimulus.