Prepare for your Holiday Travel

Preparations for a record-breaking holiday travel season and travelers are beginning their trips even earlier this year.

More than 55 million American will be traveling 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those traveling by plane will join nearly 27 million passengers.

Acting Department of Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf said one way to deal with the crowds is to download the TSA’s “my mobile” app.

It can help you see when airports are the busiest.

Wolf also said the volume of passengers is a good thing.

“That means the economy is strong, people are flying, getting to their destinations,” Wolf said.

Rebecca Spicer, with Airlines for America says, airlines are adding more than 800 flights to their schedules each day over the holiday travel period.



“Airlines in particular have been adding staff at every part of your travel experience,” Spicer said. “So from the curb to the ticket counter, to boarding your plane to baggage claim, you’re going to see more airline employees.”

That’s 100,000 more seats in the sky.