Preparations are being made to demolish Delaware Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We are seeing action on Springfield Public Schools’ plan to improve facilities after voters approved a bond issue in April.

Crews are preparing to demolish Delaware Elementary.

Everything has been moved out of the building.

Delaware students will attend class at the former Sherwood Elementary building next year, while the new Delaware Elementary is built on the same site.

Stephen Hall, spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools, explains the timeline. “So that first step is to get that older building demolished and then the new construction can begin. So that would be, the year after next, the FY 20-21 school year, the new Delware Elementary would be open for that school year. Lots of exciting work happening, we’re so appreciative that the voters made this work possible.”

Brothers who attended Delaware Elementary return decades later for one last look before it’s demolished.

Improvements to Sunshine Elementary are next.