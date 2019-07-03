Preparation for Trump’s forth of July celebration is underway

WASHINGTON D.C. — Preparations are underway for the July 4th celebration in the nation’s capital.

It which will feature military bands, a military flyover, fireworks and a presidential address.

Some are criticizing the plan for a ticketed VIP section at the Lincoln Memorial where the president will speak.

But the White House insists the event will be open to the public and that his message will be unifying.

Protestors are also expected to descend on the nation’s capitol during the salute to America event which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Local and federal law enforcement officials say they will be staffed to handle the president’s address, protests, as well as the other local July 4th events.