DALLAS, Tx. (CBS NEWS) - Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Spence, 29, is expected to survive. He was being treated in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The white Ferrari was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.