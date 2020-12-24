Pre-med student creates website to help people stay safe during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s Christmas Eve and one pre-med student wants to encourage people to celebrate the holidays safely to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

His name is Chunge Wang. Wang studies at NYU and created a public health campaign called safeholiday.org.

The website includes a free video you can download that shares the importance of staying home and safe for this year’s holiday season.

Wange says the CDC reports 36% of all covid transmissions to happen among family household members. So he’s hoping this information will encourage people to reconsider their plans.

The CDC says to host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible. Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.

Instead, Wange encourages finding a way to connect virtually with family and friends.

“People want to check out different ways to meet with their family virtually they can go on safeholiday.org we have some safety tips and then you can find the video I created,” Wang said. “I also present the options for meeting with your family for free through group video chat services so there’s Google meet, house party, skype, google hangouts and messenger. Obviously, I’m not related to any of these companies but these are just free options that are very user-friendly.”

Zoom announced it will be lifting its 40-minute call limit, allowing for unlimited call lengths on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.