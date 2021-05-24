POWER OUTAGES: Liberty reports Ozark, MO customers in the dark

OZARK, Mo.– Liberty Utilities says 118 customers are still without power after a vehicle struck and broke two power poles in Ozark on Monday morning.

When the accident happened, Liberty says additional customers were without power but mentioned their crews were able to reroute and restore power to those customers.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the utility company said those 118 remaining customers could expect to see their outage last roughly 2 more hours, as they work to repair the damages.

