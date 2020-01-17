Power restored at SGF, outages cause flight delays and baggage issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A few flights leaving out of the Springfield-Branson National Airport were delayed Friday morning (1/17/20) after about 30 minutes worth of off-and-on power outages.

An airport spokesperson tells Ozarks First, the power first died across the entire terminal at around 11:20 Friday morning. The power didn’t come back on until about 20 minutes later.

That recovery was in large part thanks to SGF’s backup generator.

However, about 10 minutes after the power recovery, a mechanism in the generator failed, leading to another 10-minute blackout.

Full power was restored by 12:30 p.m.

Power just restored at SGF airline terminal. Down for a total of about 25 minutes. Keeping our fingers crossed. No idea of the cause at this time, or whether it is weather related. #sgf #Springfieldmo — SGF Airport (@flySGF) January 17, 2020

About two or three flights were cancelled or diverted, the airport spokesperson told Ozarks First.

Now the airport says its primary hurdle is tackling any baggage delays, as the power outages cause the luggage conveyer to shut down. With the system back up and running, airport staff should be able to fix any luggage issues.

UPDATE: At around 1:22 Friday afternoon, City Utilities released this statement: