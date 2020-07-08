Potential community exposures in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from four COVID-19 positive individuals.
Prior to being diagnosed, our cases went to the following locations:
- Wednesday, June 24: Visited The Roost Bar and Grill at 2025 W Sunshine Ste. 104 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, June 28: Visited Houlihan’s at 2110 E Republic Rd from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, June 30: Visited Ross Dress for Less at 3300 S Glenstone Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, unknown if masked)
- Tuesday, June 30: Visited Jose Loco’s at 300 Battlefield Rd around 1 p.m.
(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Friday, July 3: Visited Korean Garden Restaurant at 414 E Jackson St in Willard from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, July 4: Visited Hooters at 2110 E Independence St from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
If you were at these locations on these dates, there is a low risk for contracting COVID-19 but you should still monitor your symptoms.
A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here.
21 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department Wednesday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 406.
The GCHD also reported a new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 9 deaths in Greene County.