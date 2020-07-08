Potential community exposures in Greene County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from four COVID-19 positive individuals.

Prior to being diagnosed, our cases went to the following locations:

Wednesday, June 24: Visited The Roost Bar and Grill at 2025 W Sunshine Ste. 104 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Sunday, June 28: Visited Houlihan’s at 2110 E Republic Rd from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 30: Visited Ross Dress for Less at 3300 S Glenstone Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, unknown if masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, unknown if masked) Tuesday, June 30: Visited Jose Loco’s at 300 Battlefield Rd around 1 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Visited Korean Garden Restaurant at 414 E Jackson St in Willard from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m . (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, July 4: Visited Hooters at 2110 E Independence St from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

If you were at these locations on these dates, there is a low risk for contracting COVID-19 but you should still monitor your symptoms.

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here.

21 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department Wednesday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 406.

The GCHD also reported a new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 9 deaths in Greene County.