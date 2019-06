PULASKI COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Pulaski County, a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says.

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Huntington Lane at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 23.

A person of interest is in custody, and authorities believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

If you have any information about the possible shooting, you are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.