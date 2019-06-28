Popular trail on Table Rock Lake extended, opened to the public today

TABLE ROCK LAKE – Hikers now have a longer trail to enjoy in the Branson area.

A ribbon cutting for an extension to the Table Rock Lakeshore Trail happened this morning.

The new extension takes hikers through Table Rock State Park, to the Showboat Branson Belle. It also leads to the Dewey Short Visitor Center on Table Rock Dam.

“Folks looking for a healthy lifestyle, they’re looking for alternatives for children to get away from electronics or at least a little bit of electronics, and get some outdoor time, some nature time,” Ben Ellis, State Park Director For Missouri said

This expansion project cost nearly $400,000. Most of the money came from a grant for recreational trails. Private funding also covered part of the bill.