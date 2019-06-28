Popular trail on Table Rock Lake extended, opened to the public today

News
Posted: / Updated:

TABLE ROCK LAKE – Hikers now have a longer trail to enjoy in the Branson area.

A ribbon cutting for an extension to the Table Rock Lakeshore Trail happened this morning.

The new extension takes hikers through Table Rock State Park, to the Showboat Branson Belle. It also leads to the Dewey Short Visitor Center on Table Rock Dam.

“Folks looking for a healthy lifestyle, they’re looking for alternatives for children to get away from electronics or at least a little bit of electronics, and get some outdoor time, some nature time,” Ben Ellis, State Park Director For Missouri said

This expansion project cost nearly $400,000. Most of the money came from a grant for recreational trails. Private funding also covered part of the bill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss