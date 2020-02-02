Popular prop bets for Superbowl LIV range from the score to Gatorade flavors

MIAMI — It’s the eve of the Superbowl and Vegas thinks it could be a close one — the chiefs are favored over the Niners by just one and a half points.

You might not want to bet on the score, but you can still get in on the action.

Heads or tails, red Gatorade or blue?

How long will Demi Lovato take to sing the anthem?

These are the burning questions that people are waiting to have answered tomorrow.

I hit the fan experience here in Miami to get some predictions on the prop bets for Superbowl LIV.

As far as the coin toss — I’m a personal believer in tails never fails, and I’ve got some stats. All time in superbowls, tails leads it 28 to 25, but in five of the last six superbowls, the coin toss has been tails.

Just something to keep an eye on.