Pope runs late after stuck in elevator

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis arrived late for his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday (September 1), explaining that he had been stuck in an elevator in the Vatican for 25 minutes and had to be freed by firefighters.

CBS Newspath

“I have to beg your pardon for being late but I had an unexpected event,” the smiling pontiff said as he started the address about 10 minutes late.

He attributed his tardiness to an electrical power problem in the Vatican, which left him stuck the elevator until freed by Vatican firefighters.

“A round of applause for the fire fighters!,” the pope said to the crowd.