MISSING PERSON: Polk County Sheriff looking for 41-year-old Morrisville man

MORRISVILLE, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a statement Wednesday saying 41-year-old William Donald Ragland has been reported missing.

He was last seen at his house on South 140th Road in Morrisville.

He is described in the statement as “a white, male, age 41, [height] 6′ 2″, 225 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, with surgical scars on his left leg that cause him to walk with a limp, wearing dark blue or green t-shirt and black or blue shorts.”

If you have any information on Ragland’s whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 417-777-9020.

