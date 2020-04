POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Missouri Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a thief that stole a Cub Cadet lawn mower at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, according to their Facebook page.

The lawnmower is from Crown Power and Equipment in Bolivar. In the picture above is a maroon Dodge pick up truck pulling a green flatbed trailer with the lawnmower.

Anyone with information regarding this theft please call (417) 777-9020 or (417) 777-3911.