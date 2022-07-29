POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County government has issued a burn ban for the whole county.

The county seat, the City of Bolivar, has had a burn ban since July 5. Both bans will be in effect until drought conditions lessen. According to a press release from the county, the burn ban prohibits any outside burning or flames. Dispose of cigarette butts properly.

Much of Southwest Missouri is under extreme drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the other countries in Missouri with current burn bans include Howell, McDonald, and Oregon counties. As of July 29, most of Arkansas’ counties have burn bans.