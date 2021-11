POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Dunnegan Fire Department responded to a house fire near 327 State Highway BB around 4:30 p.m.

Chief Ben Esh of the Dunnegan Fire Department says the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but officials say the house is a total loss.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.