Polk County confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Mo.– 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Polk County Health Department. According to the county’s Health Department, this brings the county total to 57.

The Health Department also released the following list of potential exposure sites:

Friday, July 3:
Brenda’s Café, Bolivar from 11 a.m.- noon (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)
Thursday, July 9:
Rooster’s BBQ, Bolivar at 11:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)
Friday, July 10:
Woods Supermarket, Bolivar at 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Saturday, July 11:
Bruce and LeAN Auction and Appraisals, Hedgewood Street Location, 9-11:30 a.m. (infectious and not
symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14:
Fast and Friendly, Broadway and Hwy D Location, between 7-7:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties