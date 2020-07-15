Polk County confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Mo.– 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Polk County Health Department. According to the county’s Health Department, this brings the county total to 57.

The Health Department also released the following list of potential exposure sites:

Friday, July 3:

Brenda’s Café, Bolivar from 11 a.m.- noon (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 9:

Rooster’s BBQ, Bolivar at 11:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 10:

Woods Supermarket, Bolivar at 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11:

Bruce and LeAN Auction and Appraisals, Hedgewood Street Location, 9-11:30 a.m. (infectious and not

symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14:

Fast and Friendly, Broadway and Hwy D Location, between 7-7:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

This is a developing story.