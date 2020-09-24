Where the Missouri governor visited before testing positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Parson visited a few places in Southwest Missouri before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, Governor Parson and first lady Teresa Parson visited the Payne’s Valley Golf Course in Branson, a new course designed by Tiger Woods.

The Payne Valley Cup was played by professional golfers Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy, who recently had a baby.

Also on Sept. 22, Governor Parson held a ceremonial bill signing of House Bill 66 at the Greene County Public Safety Center.

This bill creates a pre-trial witness protection fund so law enforcement can provide security for victims and witnesses.

Gov. Parson was with law enforcement officers, legislators and county commissioners.

On Sept. 21, he held a ceremonial bill signing for the same bill, HB 66, at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 15, he visited Mount Vernon Veteran’s Home.

On Sept. 16, he visited he attended the 60th annual T.A.R.G.E.T. BBQ, where statewide elected republicans attended, including lieutenant governor Mike Kehoe, attorney general Eric Schmitt, secretary of state Jay Ashcroft and treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

All of the elected republicans were tested for COVID-19, and everyone besides Jay Ashcroft tested negative.

They are also doing contact tracing for these events and discussing who was in close contact with Gov. Parson during these past few events.