SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana is being discussed in Missouri and on the national level.

In Washington D.C., lawmakers in the U.S. House passed a bill called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. In the Senate, nine Republicans signed on as cosponsors. The MORE Act would impose a 5% tax on marijuana sales and fund programs aimed at helping communities harmed by local policies made to punish people for distributing and using drugs.

It’s not clear whether a bill to broadly legalize marijuana could clear the necessary 60 votes to advance in the Senate.

In Missouri, a Republican State Representative from St. Charles filed the Cannabis Freedom Act in February 2022.

The Cannabis Freedom Act would legalize marijuana for adult use, release non-violent marijuana offenders, let people on parole or probation use it legally and legalize it for recreational use.

There is a way people in Missouri are showing their support for legal marijuana. Legal MO 2022 is an initiative for a constitutional amendment to legalize, tax and regulate the adult use of marijuana. the initiative hosts events and gatherings to get signatures from legal voters in order to show the marijuana community’s voice. As of April 19th, Legal MO 2022 gathered over 200,000 signatures from registered Missourian voters, which is enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot.

Nineteen other U.S. states have fully legalized recreational marijuana.