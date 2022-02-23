SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those wishing to apply for the vacant zone one seat on the Springfield City Council can do so on Friday (2/25/22) morning.

The former city councilwoman, Angela Romine, filed to become a candidate for a state Senate seat in the Missouri General Assembly. Her filing immediately made her seat on the City Council vacant.

Applications and statements of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until March 11. The Clerk’s Office will make the application available online on Friday.

Below are the qualifications required to be a city council member:

Must be a registered voter in the City of Springfield

Must have been a resident of the City of Springfield for at least two years prior to appointment

Must have been a resident of Zone 1 for at least one year immediately prior to appointment

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.1 (Felony Conviction)

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.2(I) (Delinquent Taxes)

Must have completed and filed Missouri Department of Revenue form 5120 per state law RsMO 115.306(2).

Applications without Missouri Department of Revenue Form 5120 will not be accepted.