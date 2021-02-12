What power Representative Tricia Derges holds after voted out of caucus, removed from committees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Representative Tricia Derges from Nixa has been removed from committees, voted out of the Republican caucus and asked to resign after being elected in November. However, Derges is still a representative in the Missouri House and still holds some power despite losing so much.

Derges has been stripped of her duties because of a 20-count felony indictment for an alleged stem cell fraud scheme.

According to Doctor Dan Ponder, a political science professor at Drury University, Derges is not left with much to do.

“Being kicked off committees was huge because so much legislating is done in committees,” said Ponder. “So, not having a role there has been big enough. The fact that she’s been kicked out of the caucus can limit her impact.”

In similar cases of charges against state lawmakers, the majority tend to resign.

Newspapers across the state and country show a few instances of lawmakers resigning since the early 2000s due to immigration, bank and election fraud charges.

Though it’s not much, Ponder said Derges does have some to do at the House.

“She can still vote on bills,” said Ponder. “She’s duly elected. She’s not been formally expelled or resigned her seat.”

Though Derges has been asked to resign, Ponder said she does not have to.

“She’s refused to do so and that’s, clearly, her right,” said Ponder. “If she is convicted, then she would be and could be expelled, pretty much automatically. Having said that, she is very, definitely innocent until proven guilty and she does not have to resign.”

If the House chooses to, it can take matters into its own hands.

“It’s fairly rare that the House or the Senate decides to expel one of its members,” said Ponder. “They can expel her if they want to, with a two-thirds vote. For optics purposes, they probably don’t want to do that unless it becomes too much of a distraction.”

Lawmakers can also stall her sponsored legislation from moving forward.

If Derges leaves her seat open, it would be vacant until Governor Mike Parson calls a special election to fill the seat.