Voter advocates urge Parson to extend mail-in option

by: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of civil rights advocates, faith leaders and others are urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to extend into next year a law allowing more people to cast their votes by mail to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus through in-person voting.

A letter signed by people representing nearly five dozen organizations asks the Republican governor to use his emergency authority to extend the law he signed in June. It allows those considered at high-risk of the virus such as older people and those with certain medical conditions to vote absentee without having their ballot notarized.

Everyone else needs their mail-in ballots to be notarized.

