Vice Presidential Debate: What should the people expect to gain from watching

WASHINGTON D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will participate in the 2020 vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Topics expected to be covered in the debate are the coronavirus, the economy and the supreme court.

Extra precautions will be taken during the debate, such as Pence and Harris standing 12 feet apart with a Plexiglas divider in between them.

Political analyst Dr. Brian Calfano says the voters are hoping for a more formal debate.

“People are still shaking their heads from last week,” said Calfano. “I think they are looking for something more policy-based, something a little more mature in terms of just being able to hear what each speaker has to say and maybe some folks getting some real information on what each ticket would do with four years in the oval office.”

On Oct. 15, presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will debate in Miami. The third and final debate will be in Nashville on Oct. 22.

President Trump and Biden are the oldest presidential candidates in history.