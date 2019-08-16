US tells Congress of plans to sell F-16 fighters to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has informed Congress it plans to sell F-16 fighters worth $8 billion to Taiwan in a move that will inflame already high tensions with China.

Two U.S. officials and a congressional aide say the administration informally notified lawmakers of the proposed sale on Thursday. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The informal notification starts a period of consultations with Congress and a formal announcement of the sale could be made as early as next month unless lawmakers object.

The F-16 deal would be highly controversial because China fiercely opposes all arms sales to Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. But it also comes as trade talks with China are stalled and amid unrest in Hong Kong.