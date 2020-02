NEW HAMPSHIRE — A close battle in the race for the Democratic presidential candidate.

About 84% of the votes have been counted in New Hampshire’s primary.

Right now, Senator Bernie Sanders has a small lead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

On the Republican side, President Trump has already been declared the winner with 86% of the votes.

Candidates will now move onto Nevada which hosts its caucus next Saturday, Feb. 22.