Trump, lawmakers gather for White House picnic on tense day

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet attendees of the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is playing host to members of Congress and their families at the annual White House congressional picnic after a tense 24 hours involving Iran.

Trump did not mention Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone or the retaliatory strikes he scrapped. Rather, he focused on legislation that passed during his watch and on the state of the economy.

Trump says the crowd was blessed to be gathered during “a truly exciting time in America, in American history.”

The White House says about 200 lawmakers were expected to attend.

Trump canceled last year’s picnic as lawmakers and the White House struggled over immigration. He said then the “timing doesn’t feel right.”

Trump put a happier face on events Friday, saying “so many great things are happening for our country.”