Clarification: Trump-North Korea story

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield has raised more than $625,000 for her campaign against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in less than a month since launching her bid.

Greenfield, a Des Moines-area businesswoman who touts her rural roots as the daughter of a farmer, announced her campaign for Senate on June 3. Her campaign emphasized its grassroots support in its first fundraising report, touting that 85% of her contributions were $100 or less and that she's received contributions from 96 of Iowa's 99 counties.