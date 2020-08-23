Trump campaign unveils 2020 Republican National Convention speakers

Washington (CBS News)— As the GOP prepares to make its case for President Trump’s reelection, the Trump campaign unveiled Sunday its list of speakers who will be addressing supporters across the four-day event.

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off Monday, August 24, and will feature four nights of speakers ranging from the president’s most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill to members of his family to Americans who the Trump campaign says have written “the great American story.”

Among those set to appear are Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in late June, and Nicholas Sandmann, who had a video of him and Native American activist Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial go viral last year. Also on the agenda are Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

The convention, themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” will close Thursday with Mr. Trump delivering a speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House.

Here is who will speak at the Republican National Convention:

Monday

Senator Tim Scott

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Representative Matt Gaetz

Representative Jim Jordan

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

Sean Parnell, Republican congressional nominee

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Donald Trump, Jr., oldest son of President Trump

Tanya Weinreis, small business owner whose coffee shop qualified for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program

Tuesday

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president

Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist

Eric Trump, son of Mr. Trump

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Mr. Trump

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president

Jack Brewer, former NFL player

Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran

Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee

Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby

Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president

Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

Thursday