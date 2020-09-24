Transfer of power may not be peaceful if President Trump doesn’t win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — President Trump warns that he might not accept the November election results if his presidency ends in January.

“The ballots are a disaster,” said President Trump. “Get rid of the ballots, and there won’t be a transfer. Frankly, there will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it. Do you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

The president said this previously at a rally in Nevada earlier in September.

Doctor Dan Ponder, a political science professor at Drury University, is calling the situation unprecedented.

Ponder says the president’s comments aren’t realistic.

“Let’s just say that Joe Biden wins. It really doesn’t matter what the president says or does because the Constitution sets the limits,” said Ponder. “And the limit via the twentieth amendment is noon on Jan. 20.”

President Trump says it will be important to have nine supreme court judges come election day. Ponder says November will be the most interesting election of his lifetime.