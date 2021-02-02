Three separate bills filed to legalize sports betting in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Three Republican senators are working towards legalizing sports betting in Missouri.

The senators filed separate similar bills to allow Missourians to bet on their favorite sports team.

This new bill could bring in, according to the senators, nearly $50 million to the state in revenue which could go toward education and add Missouri to the other 26 states who have already approved sports betting.

The difference between the three bills is tax rate, annual licensing fee and application fees for operators.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, two of the senators testified in front of a committee with only one person testifying against.

Many people, including the Missouri Gaming Association, spoke in favor of the bills.

“All of this is taking place in the illegal market now,” said Mike Winter, with the Missouri Gaming Association. “We’re trying to bring it out of the illegal market, bring it into a legal regulated environment where we can be assured that bets are handled proper, consumers are treated fairly, and those who have issues with gambling cannot participate.”

Lobbyists for all the state’s major sports teams, like the Cardinals, Blues and Chiefs, testified in favor of legalizing sports betting.

All three of the bills were discussed among the Senate committee but it did not come to a vote.