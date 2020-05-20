The National Guard will help Missouri expand testing for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The National Guard will help expand testing for COVID-19 in Missouri.

Called on by Governor Mike Parson, the National Guard will help reach the testing goal of 7,500 people a day.

“There’s never any doubt in my mind about the Missouri National Guard what it can do, and the one thing I do know they are mission-driven and when you tell them to charge the hill, they’re going to charge the hill,” said Governor Parson. “And right now general Cumpton and his troops have been given the instructions charge the hill and at the top of the hill is testing and we’re going to make sure we’re going to put all of our resources we have in the state to do this testing.”

Adjutant General Levon Cumpton, with the Missouri National Guard, believes they will be able to help in several ways.

“We can actually support with the testing in conjunction with medical support with the local agency,” said general Cumpton. “So transpiration logistics, setting up the site, data entry and there will be other things that come out through the rest of the staffing, we’re excited to be a part of this.”

Another tool Governor Parson is working on is a dashboard where Missourians can see the states efforts to fight COVID-19.

The Governor is expected to release more details on May 21 about the strategy for expanding testing in Missouri.