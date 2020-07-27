Teachers protest outside of Jefferson City to make upcoming school semesters online

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Teachers gathered outside of Missouri’s capitol in Jefferson City Monday, July 27, to protest against going back to the classroom.

Organizers of the protest say they want Governor Parson and leaders to require all schools in the state to return virtually to protect everyone from COVID-19.

At the event, teachers say the rise in cases is alarming and numbers will only go up if students and teachers return to school. Signs held by protesters said things like “Online til cases decline” and “I can’t teach if I’m dead.”

“Right now, the school districts need the tools, resources and energy to say hey, let’s put our minds around a virtual start to the school year,” said Kimberly Hanan-West, a teacher at Parkway School District High School. “Let’s give children the best virtual start that we can give them and then go from there when it’s safe. There’s no perfect plan as the sign says, but the safest plan is online.”

The governor has said multiple times that it’s up to the local school districts to decide whether a school goes back virtually or in-person.