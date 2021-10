REPUBLIC, Mo. - Moms and dad dropped their kids off at the middle school dance Thursday evening.The night ended with police being called to the scene after several students reported they were inappropriately touched by another student.

One father, who asked to remain unnamed to protect his daughter's privacy, stated, "I feel the school failed my child," he stated. "She no longer wants to go to a school dance. She no longer ever wants to go to a school dance. This was her first. Her first. She doesn't want to go back to school until she feels safe and I can't blame her.