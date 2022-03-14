JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of only a handful of states without congressional district lines drawn, a task that must be completed every ten years after the census.



It’s a quiet week inside the Capitol as lawmakers are on spring break, but before members left for their home districts, the Senate decided not to vote on a new congressional map.



Spring break means the first half of the session is in the books, but all lawmakers have to show for the first nine weeks, an emergency budget bill that fully funded Medicaid, gave state workers a pay raise and defunded abortion providers and their affiliates like Planned Parenthood. That is the only piece of legislation that has made it to the governor’s desk so far.

“The session soon slammed into a solid brick wall known as the Missouri Senate,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield). “We have dysfunction everywhere. Yes, in the House we passed a whole bunch of bills, but we know they aren’t going anywhere.”



Since January, the House has approved more than 30 bills, sending them to the Senate, a chamber where some members have spent hours reading books.



“I’ve talked to people who have been in this building for decades as well as politicians down here years ago and they have never seen anything like this,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence).



Rizzo, whose father served in the Missouri General Assembly in the 1990s, said the current Republican party reminds him of the struggle the Democratic party faced when they were the supermajority 20 years ago. “I would give the Democrats an A+,” Rizzo said when asked what grade he would give this session so far. “I mean, we still work together, and I imagine if we went to dinner, we could all sit at the same table.”



Back in January, the House passed a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map, similar to the state’s current congressional map. That proposal has hit some speed bumps along the way in the upper chamber.



“I think we should have passed a map in October in a special session, is what most states in this country did so I think we are way, way, way behind the eight ball,” said Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis).



Candidate filing is open for another two weeks, but those submitting paperwork for congress don’t know the districts they could represent later this year.



“If it goes to the courts, then it goes to the courts,” Rizzo said. “It’s not good to put off constitutional duties as I know we’ve done in the past.”





As of Monday, there have been two lawsuits filed against Missouri for not having the lines drawn, both asking the courts to get involved. One was filed by Democratic attorneys representing Missouri voters and another one was filed by a Republican candidate from the St. Louis area, Paul Berry III.



“I would understand why a Democrat would want a ma to go to court because number one it makes us look bad as Republicans and number two, it certainly puts CD [congressional district] 2 in jeopardy,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).



That district is represented by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner concerned the seat could turn blue depending on how the lines are drawn.



“We had a couple of conversations with the governor at the end of the week last week to talk about various options for any number of different ways that this could go and so I think folks are aware of the what the possibilities and the ramifications are.”



The final day for candidates to submit their paperwork for the August primary is March 29. Rowden said he doesn’t view that day as a deadline instead, the Senate has until the end of the session in May to get a map to the governor. Without an emergency clause attached to the map, which the House failed to approve, the map wouldn’t go into effect until the end of August, after the primary.



“I do very much think it presents a marker that definitively could lead to additional action from external entities via a lawsuit,” Rowden said.



A word used multiple times this session from senators on both sides of the aisle, “dysfunctional.”



“I’m fine with deliberative, but I’m not fine with dysfunctional,” Rowden said. “We’re certainly at the point where everything is on the table, everything has to be on the table because the thing we cannot afford is to continue to embarrass ourselves in front of the people of Missouri by saying we are not able, willing, competent enough to do what they sent us here to do.”



During the final week before spring break, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Sikeston) held a press conference the morning after her “Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights” was tabled in the Senate. Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) proposed an amendment to her legislation banning “obscene material” in schools.



“Throwing controversial stuff on bills that aren’t controversial, so nobody’s stuff goes through, not helping any Missourians,” Rehder said to Onder Thursday.



More than a dozen other senators, from both sides of the aisle, stood with Rehder during her press conference, causing tensions to run high among other members.



“Almost all the important policy that gets passed by this General Assembly is passed in the form of an amendment,” Onder said. “I really don’t understand senators who say their bill can’t be amended.”



Representatives spent the final day before spring break pushing through more than a dozen pieces of legislation. House Leadership called the first half of the session “productive.”



“Our members have worked hard during these first months of the session to address the issues the people of Missouri care deeply about,” said House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold). “We’re hopeful the Senate will be able to take up many of these measures and pass them into law in the final eight weeks when we return from break.”

Even though on the Senate floor tensions seem to run high, Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) said members continue to be friends when not on the clock.



“I think you would find that we are all maintaining relationships behind the scenes and I’m very confident that many of these important priorities are going to find a way to get done in what will probably be, hopefully, a very short eight weeks,” Eigel said.



A panel of judges released a proposed map of the state Senate’s districts lines. This comes after a commission made up of residents from around the state failed to draw the lines. The tentative outline will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday, giving candidates two weeks to determine the district they will run in.



Lawmakers will return to Jefferson City to start the second half of the session on March 21.