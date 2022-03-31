JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of the last states in the country to approve a new congressional map, and the process to redraw the lines has led to more drama at the statehouse.



One week ago, the Senate finally passed a map, breaking a multi-week gridlock but earlier this week the House rejected it. The legislation is now being volleyed between the two chambers and the longer the clock ticks the more lawsuits the state could face.



“We’re sitting down here in a food fight every week trying to figure out how we’re going to pass maps,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence).

Another week at the Missouri Capitol has gone and still no map. The goal of having a congressional map redrawn by the end of candidate filing, which ended Tuesday, has come and gone. Now, it’s about getting the job done.



“May 13,” said Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan). “If we don’t have a map done by then, you’ll know a map isn’t going to get done. The optimism is that we’re going to continue to work towards finding a solution to this problem.”



The Senate worked into the wee hours last week to pass its version, but the House does not support the map.



“This map they have today, I’m a solid no,” said Rep. Jerome Barnes (D-Raytown). “I ask that everyone today vote this down.”



Five days after the Senate passed its version, the House rejected it Tuesday and made a motion to send it to conference. “Conference” means a group of bipartisan members from both chambers work together to find a compromise.



Wednesday night, the Senate refused to recede from its position, and deny the request for conference, sending the legislation back to the House one more time.



“We wanted to continue the conversation,” Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said. “As you just heard from the clerk, they [senators] refused that. They don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to continue the process. They basically said to use, take it or leave it.”

Both the House and Senate version is a 6 Republican-2 Democrat, similar to what’s already in place. Unlike the House, the Senate put both military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district. It also puts more of St. Charles County in the same district.

In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.

The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.

Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.

The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats.

Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) voted against the Senate’s map last week but said it’s the best map the Senate could have drawn.

“We’re not going to conference,” Onder said. They [representatives] need to reconsider their position because otherwise, they are sending these congressional maps to court.”

He said that if the maps aren’t done by May when the session is over, the courts will be drawing the maps.

Rizzo said he also doesn’t want to go to conference, concerned it could cause more problems within the Senate.

“I think they need to grasp the gravity of the situation of what it has been over here for the last few months,” Rizzo said. “If they want to see a productive Senate, it probably would be in their best interest to accept that map at some point.”Senate leadership said Thursday morning, it’s time to move forward and go to conference.



“I will say definitively, anybody at this point who doesn’t want it to go to conference is responsible for it going to court, that’s the bottom line,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “Folks who are rigid and not wanting to continue the conversation through conference are irresponsible. I think they are part of the problem.”



The governor called this statement a disappointment, saying lawmakers should have had this constitutional job done by now.

“I think it’s unfortunate for people filing for office for people who live in all these districts to not know what districts you’re in,” Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday. “I would have liked to see it done, no question about it, a lot earlier than it has been. I mean, all the political spin put on it, at some point you have to do your job and I think they should have done their job.”



Rowden said he would not be surprised if there are more lawsuits filed against the state for not having the lines drawn.



“There’s plenty of blame to go around everywhere,” Rowden said. “I think I can say with a tremendous amount of certainty based on being in the rooms, everyone’s been selfish, a lot of folks have had personal motivation on why they’ve done things.”



The map is now back in the hands of the Senate, where members will have to vote to accept or deny the request to go to conference. That vote could come as soon as Monday.



House Leadership, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, Speaker Pro Temp John Wiemann, and Shaul released a statement after the House voted Thursday:

Today’s vote was a vote to continue the process and to continue the discussion so we can reach a compromise that will provide the best possible map for the state of Missouri. From the beginning of this process we have worked in good faith with the Senate to create a map that is compact and contiguous, that preserves communities of interest, and that ensures the conservative values of Missouri families will continue to have strong representation in our nation’s capital. We will continue to work toward a compromise with our Senate colleagues so that we can pass a map that fairly and accurately reflects our state.

The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people.

The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.