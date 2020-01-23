State representative working to improve property taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One lawmaker is working to take away the shock for some homeowners when their assessed property value jumps more than expected.

State Representative Jeff Coleman’s plan is to set the assessed value at the purchase price of the home and never allow the assessment to increase at a rate beyond the consumer price index which is a measurement of inflation. He believes by doing so, Missourians on a fixed income will not be hit with a surprise tax bill.

Representatives from the Columbia and Springfield Public School districts testified against the proposed legislation saying that placing a cap on home value assessments would reduce the amount of money they receive from those taxes.

“That’s what we depend on to pay teachers on a regular basis and to pay the debt on the buildings that our local taxpayers have authorized,” said John Jungmann, with Springfield Public Schools.

No one traveled to Jefferson City to speak in favor of Coleman’s proposed legislation.