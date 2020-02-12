State House and Senate hear testimony on best way to eliminate feral hogs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri joint House and Senate committee heard testimony from the USDA Wednesday about the most effective way to eliminate feral swine.

A representative from the Texas Wildlife Services, Michael Bodenchuk, also testified about what’s working in that state.

“If someone is shooting at them, they’re going to go off their pattern,” Bodenchuk said. “To trap pigs, houses have to pre-bait them into an area and get them comfortable going in there and we want to trap the entire group not just a part of them. And so having people shooting them, having people knowing where those traps are and interfering with that pattern, reduces the effectiveness of trapping considerably.”

Some lawmakers have heard from hunters who feel the state has gone too far in protecting areas where the state has implemented a trapping program.

Feral swine have caused major damage to crops across the country.

Those who testified told lawmakers they believe Missouri’s trapping program is more effective than hunting when it comes to eliminating feral swine.

A USDA representative told lawmakers he believes Missouri’s trapping program is working, but many hunters disagree.