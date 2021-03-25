SGF City Council Candidates respond to burning of Incumbents’ campaign sign

SPRINGFIELD — City Councilman Craig Hosmer spoke to KOLR10 about the sign being burned, and his opponents also gave their reactions as well.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, KOLR10’s Jesse Inman saw the large campaign sign on fire in front of Craig Hosmer’s law office on Glenstone. 911 was called and the small fire was put out quickly.

Thursday, Hosmer expressed his disappointment in the incident.

“It’s unfortunate. I hope it’s an isolated incident and it’s something that doesn’t happen to our campaign or anybody else’s campaign,” Hosmer says.

Hosmer, who is looking to be re-elected after serving 8 years on Springfield City Council, says he is sad to see the behavior that has been displayed against public servants this week.

“We’re basically volunteers. On city council we don’t get paid anything for our service. People on school board don’t get paid a dime, to provide service to their community schools. When you allow people to do these kinds of negative things, I think it deters people from public service,” Hosmer says.

One of the first people Hosmer heard from today was one of his opponents running for General Seat B on Springfield City Council, J. Michael Hasty.

“I was just kind of blown away that someone was burning a political sign. I don’t condone this behavior, if we are going to win this election we are going to do it through hard work and manpower, not through these low-blow, guerilla tactics if you will,” Hasty says.

Another candidate for General Seat B, is Brent Brown. He condemned the behavior but declined an interview. In an email response Thursday, he said:

“…What happened to Mr. Hosmer, is very unfortunate and the behavior unacceptable. I can tell you that for the next two weeks leading up to the election, I am going to continue to run my campaign, stick to my message and not get caught up in responding to things that didn’t have anything to do with me or my race for city council.” Brent Brown

With just 12 days until the election, Hasty and Hosmer are also still focused on what they want to accomplish.

“I’d like to see more investment in local businesses,” Hasty says. “I’m also a veteran of Iraq, I think that gives me a unique position to help tackle the crime issue our city has seen.”

As for Hosmer, he says he wants to continue to work on some of the same issues he has worked on for the past few years. “Public safety, to make sure we have enough police officers,” says Hosmer. “Mental health services – (and) work on broad based economic development.”

To learn more about the three candidates running for General Seat B, you can visit their websites or social media platforms by clicking on the links below. They are all reachable by email, or by messaging them on their social media platforms.