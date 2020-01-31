Senators preparing to vote on impeachment Friday, January 31

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senators say they’re prepared for votes to go well into the night Friday.

That’s when the Senate is expected to consider votes on witnesses in the impeachment trial.

President Trump rallied against his impeachment at a campaign rally in Iowa.

“They impeach your president. No, that’s not gonna work,” President Trump said. “They want to nullify your ballots, poison our democracy.”

The president’s legal team and House managers were back in Washington answering questions on the implications of having an impeachment trial during an election year.

“We should never even consider removing the name of a president from the ballot,” said Pat Cipollone, White House Counsel.

“Election intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable,” said Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic House manager. “And it should lead to the removal of President Donald John Trump.”

Republicans have said the whistleblower is one of the witnesses they want to hear from along with Hunter Biden.