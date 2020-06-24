Senate struggles to pass bill on police reform

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Senate is at a stalemate after Democrats blocked a Republican bill focused on police reform.

According to Democrats, the bill doesn’t go far enough.

“Mitch McConnell’s bill didn’t incorporate any of the major reforms that certainly I have been calling for,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York).

Gillibrand says the bill failed to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says the Republican bill only nibbled around the edge of a huge problem.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the GOP plan did not support any of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations.

“If this bill were such a good path to reform, why wouldn’t civil rights organizations from one end of America to another say ‘go forward’?”

Republicans attacked Democrats for delaying action on police reform.

“Ironic given the weeks of rhetoric from leading Democrats about how very urgent, how very urgent it was for Congress to address police reform and racial justice,” said Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott says he told Democrats he was willing to work with them on the bill he wrote.

If Republicans and Democrats can negotiate a compromise, the Senate could reconsider the bill later this week.