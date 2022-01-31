JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson spoke out against what he says is misinformation about the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley shared photos through a tweet saying protestors got together to speak out against director Don Kauerauf’s leadership at his confirmation hearing.

Dozens are gathered inside the Capitol for rally against @HealthyLivingMo Director Don Kauerauf’s leadership. He’s set to be in front of a Senate Gubernatorial Appointments committee for approval in less than an hour. @GovParsonMO appointed Kauerauf over the summer. #moleg pic.twitter.com/mL2yG4mFwQ — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) January 31, 2022

Governor Parson said Kauerauf is a qualified candidate for the job, helped lead Missouri through part of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is against government mandates on masks and COVID vaccinations.

“It’s concerning to see certain Missouri officials grandstanding for purely political reasons and fueling fears without any regard for the truth,” said Gov. Parson. “I implore Missouri Senators to assess the qualities of the person, not let themselves fall victim to misinformation repeated on social media.”

Gov. Mike Parson named Kauerauf the state’s new health director in July after Dr. Randall Williams was asked to resign in April.